NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation proposes phasing out older DOT-111 railcars for shipping highly flammable crude oils, known as packing group 1, within 2 years, an aide to Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said on Wednesday.

Older DOT-111 cars would be phased out for the less flammable crudes in packing groups two and three over three and five years respectively, the aide said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner, writing by Edward McAllister)