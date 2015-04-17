FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. proposes higher royalty rates for drilling federal land
#Energy
April 17, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. proposes higher royalty rates for drilling federal land

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. government would get a larger share of oil and gas revenue from federal land under a proposal the Interior Department was due to announce on Friday.

The federal government is entitled to a 12.5 percent share of oil and gas sold from federal land, chiefly in Western states. The stake for offshore drilling is usually set at 18.75 percent.

Friday’s move will open a months-long discussion with the energy industry, environmentalists and other stakeholders about how to set future royalty rates for onshore drilling, said a government official briefed on the proposal. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Bill Trott)

