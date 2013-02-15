FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Oil spills after barge collision on lower Mississippi River
#Industrials
February 15, 2013 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Oil spills after barge collision on lower Mississippi River

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail on spill size, accident)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - A collision involving two barges on Thursday night resulted in a small oil spill near Baton Rouge, Louisiana on the Mississippi River, the United States Coast Guard said.

A barge crossing the river hit a stationary barge, resulting in a spill of four to eight barrels of oil, Coast Guard Commander Quincy Davis said on Friday.

Vessels in the area were being instructed to slow down but the waterway remained open to shipping, he added. (Reporting by Robert Campbell; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Dale Hudson)

