Houston channel open to 'limited barge traffic' - Coast Guard
March 25, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Houston channel open to 'limited barge traffic' - Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The Houston Ship Channel was opened Tuesday morning to “limited barge traffic,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

However, dozens of deep-draft ships were still awaiting movement in and out of the waterway for tankers supplying more than one-tenth of the U.S. refining capacity that has been shut since Saturday after an oil spill.

Danny Perez, a spokesman for the Coast Guard-run Joint Information center, had no details on what types of barges were moving in the channel.

Reporting By Kristen Hays

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
