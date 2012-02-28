FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
As gasoline prices surge, US eyes oil reserve release-Chu
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
February 28, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 6 years ago

As gasoline prices surge, US eyes oil reserve release-Chu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The United States is considering a release of oil from its strategic reserves as one way to try to moderate the surging price of gasoline, Energy Secretary Steven Chu told reporters on Tuesday.

No final decision has been made on releasing oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), Chu said, noting the reserves are intended to be used during times of oil supply disruptions, such as those in Libya in 2011.

“We’re very concerned about what’s happening in Iran. So we’re working with the IEA,” Chu said outside a hearing on Capitol Hill.

The U.S. government is working with the International Energy Agency to monitor global oil supplies and demand, an Energy Department spokeswoman clarified.

“The Secretary was not implying that we are working specifically with the IEA on a potential release from the SPR,” said Jen Stutsman, a spokeswoman for Chu. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.