Costly measures won't improve U.S. oil train safety - industry

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Scrapping old tank cars or testing oil train cargoes will not prevent disaster, U.S. oil industry leaders said on Tuesday, arguing that imposing such steps will damage the economy without improving safety.

Officials aim to prevent train mishaps such as the fiery catastrophe in Lac Megantic, Quebec last year when a shipment from North Dakota’s Bakken energy patch jumped the tracks and exploded, killing 47 people.

The U.S. Department of Transportation set a Tuesday deadline for industry, communities near rail lines, and other stakeholders to weigh in on a broad safety plan it outlined in July.

In some states where oil train shipments have risen, officials want stringent measures: bulkier tank cars, frequent tests of fuel volatility, slower speeds and new controls on the largest batches of crude oil on the tracks.

But such measures will surely drive costs higher and do little to improve safety, oil and refining industry leaders say.

Checking crude oil deliveries for explosive gas vapor, for instance, “is unnecessary, unduly proscriptive and burdensome,” according to the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, the leading voice for the refining sector.

About 70 percent of the roughly 1 million barrels per day of crude produced in North Dakota is transported by rail so a demand to quickly retool or retire the U.S. fleet of roughly 90,000 tank cars would stifle transit, industry leaders said.

A three-year phase out program contemplated by the Transportation Department could weigh on the economy “because you can’t get enough cars to continue moving the product,” said Jack Gerard, the president of the American Petroleum Institute.

As they write the fine print of the proposal, officials will settle questions of safety that will shape the oil train sector for years to come.

Many safety advocates want tank cars to have a 9/16th-inch (1.4-cm) shell - in line with tankers hauling propane on the tracks.

The Association of American Railroads and API, though, agree that a half-inch-thick (1.3 cm) tank car shell is sufficient.

The final safety proposal will also settle questions of oil train speeds, routes and whether advanced braking systems will be required for such cargos.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx has said he hopes to have the proposal done by the end of the year. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Marguerita Choy)