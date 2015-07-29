U.S. sets new final rule on oil, ethanol trains

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Wednesday released a new final rule aimed at preventing explosive rail disasters such as the 2013 oil train derailment that killed 47 people and destroyed part of Lac-Megantic, Quebec.

The Federal Railroad Administration regulation requires a parked train carrying crude oil, ethanol or other dangerous contents to be secured by a trained railroad employee and verified by a qualified second employee. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Dan Grebler)