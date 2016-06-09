TransCanada to conduct work on Keystone pipeline in July, Aug: notice

President and CEO Russ Girling of TransCanada addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Calgary, Alberta, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) - TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) will conduct two separate 24-hour outages on its Keystone crude oil pipeline in July upstream of Steele City, Nebraska, according to a customer notice reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

Work will be done on July 7 and 19, the notice said.

The Canadian pipeline company will also conduct a 96-hour outage on the pipeline upstream of Steele City from Aug. 30 to Sept 2, it added.

A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment.