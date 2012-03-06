Valero CEO: Expects light, sweet imports out of US Gulf by '16

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse said he expects crude oil from Canada and U.S. shale production will push light, sweet oil imports out of the U.S. Gulf Coast by 2016.

That change in supply will push the price for Light Louisiana Sweet crude oil from the premium on Brent crude oil seen currently to a discount by 2016, Klesse said in webcast presentation to the Bank of America refining conference.

“Canadian oil is coming to the Gulf Coast and it’s going to change this industry tremendously,” Klesse said.