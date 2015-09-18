FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillary Clinton: Could back end to US oil export ban in some circumstances
September 18, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Hillary Clinton: Could back end to US oil export ban in some circumstances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Friday said that she could support legislation that would lift the 40-year-old ban on U.S. oil exports if it included certain concessions.

Clinton said she was not against lifting the ban on crude oil exports “in all circumstances” and that a bill that “strikes the right balance” could earn her support.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass a measure scrapping the trade restriction in coming weeks. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Susan Heavey and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Eric Walsh)

