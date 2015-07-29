U.S. Coast Guard investigates oil slick off California coast

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday it was investigating reports of an oil sheen off the California coast northwest of Santa Barbara coast.

The slick was spotted about 1,000 yards (meters) offshore from Goleta State Beach, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

In May as much as 2,400 barrels of crude oil were spilled onto a pristine beach west of Santa Barbara when a pipeline ruptured along the coast. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)