FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Coast Guard investigates oil slick off California coast
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 29, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Coast Guard investigates oil slick off California coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday it was investigating reports of an oil sheen off the California coast northwest of Santa Barbara coast.

The slick was spotted about 1,000 yards (meters) offshore from Goleta State Beach, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

In May as much as 2,400 barrels of crude oil were spilled onto a pristine beach west of Santa Barbara when a pipeline ruptured along the coast. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.