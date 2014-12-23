U.S. judge denies injunction seeking halt to executions in Oklahoma

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A U.S. district judge on Monday denied an injunction seeking to halt executions in Oklahoma filed by attorneys for death row inmates who argued a troubled lethal injection in the state in April exposed deep flaws in the state’s death chamber protocols.

Lawyers for the inmates, four of whom are scheduled to be executed next year, said the judge denied the motion. The judge’s written decision has not yet been made available to the public.

The lawyers asked the court to suspend future executions due to the flawed lethal injection of convicted murderer Clayton Lockett, which led to widespread criticism and caused the state to revamp its procedures.

Lockett may have died in agonizing pain due to a troubled lethal injection mix, a medical expert testified last week, saying the sedative midazolam used in the injection cannot achieve the levels of unconsciousness needed for surgical procedures, and is therefore problematic for executions.

Oklahoma prison officials said their lethal injection mix is humane and appropriate. They told the court they had no intention of changing the combination.

During Lockett’s execution, a doctor and paramedic attempted more than a dozen times to place an IV line, finally landing one in his groin area, a state report said. That line was improperly placed and eventually fell out, spewing lethal injection chemicals and blood in the death chamber.