Oklahoma executes convicted murderer and rapist,

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Oklahoma executed convicted murderer and rapist Charles Warner on Thursday, its first execution since a faulty lethal injection last April sparked widespread criticism and led the state to draw up new protocols for its death chamber.

Warner, 47, was pronounced dead at 7:28 p.m. CST (0128 GMT Friday), a pool media report said. He was convicted of the 1997 rape and murder of 11-month-old Adrianna Waller, daughter of his roommate Sharon Waller. (Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz and Peter Cooney)