Deadly Oklahoma wildfire largely contained

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - A central Oklahoma wildfire that has killed one person, destroyed about 30 structures and caused more than 1,000 people to flee to safer ground has been largely contained, fire officials said on Tuesday.

But the state is still worried that dry conditions, high heat and low humidity could cause fires to break out in other parts of the state.

The fire, which started on Sunday, burned about 3,500 acres (1,415 hectares) near Guthrie, west of Tulsa, and has been about 75 percent contained, fire officials said.

“(There are) no road closures at this time, but law enforcement will be patrolling and will only allow residents in at this time,” said Stan May, public information officer for the Tulsa Fire Department. (Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Dan Grebler)