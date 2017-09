July 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a lower court decision voiding as unconstitutional Oklahoma’s ban on same-sex marriage.

The decision by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest in a series of rulings by judges in federal and state courts to find such exclusions violate the U.S. Constitution. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Bill Trott)