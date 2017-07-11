By Stephanie Kelly
NEW YORK, July 11 Fitch Ratings downgraded
Oklahoma's issuer default rating and General Obligation bonds to
AA from AA-plus on Tuesday, citing a decrease in "financial
resilience" over the last several years as it struggles to deal
with changes in the energy markets.
Fitch also downgraded both Oklahoma Development Finance
Authority bonds and Oklahoma Capital Improvement Authority bonds
to AA-minus from AA.
The ratings, still within a high investment grade category,
carry a stable outlook.
The state's revenue collections reflect "subdued energy
prices," according to a Fitch report on Tuesday. About one-third
of Oklahoma's gross state product comes from the oil and natural
gas sectors, the report said.
S&P affirmed their AA rating for the state's GO bonds last
month. As of June 2016, Moody's Investors Service rated Oklahoma
at Aa2, an equivalent opinion.
While Oklahoma has notable energy resources, one of its
weaknesses is that it has few non-energy drivers, according to a
March 2017 report by Moody's Analytics.
While energy prices have been subdued, with benchmark crude
oil prices hovering around the $45 per barrel and close to their
lows for the year, Oklahoma's state treasurer's office said in a
statement on Monday that monthly gross receipts, on a
year-over-year basis, have been higher in five out of the last
six months.
"Current data is encouraging with lagging economic
indicators showing improvement in the state economy," Oklahoma
State Treasurer Ken Miller said in the statement. "Leading
indicators also point to continued growth, but the anticipated
strength of the recovery may be moderating as oil prices have
come down slightly."
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Daniel Bases and
Diane Craft)
