Current TV fires Keith Olbermann
March 30, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 6 years ago

Current TV fires Keith Olbermann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Television commentator Keith Olbermann has been fired by Current TV, the network’s founders said on Friday, after just a year with the network.

The founders, former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore and his business partner Joel Hyatt, announced Olbermann’s departure in an open letter.

“Current was ... founded on the values of respect, openness, collegiality, and loyalty to our viewers. Unfortunately these values are no longer reflected in our relationship with Keith Olbermann and we have ended it,” they said.

Olbermann joined Current in February 2011 after abruptly quitting MSNBC. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Christopher Wilson)

