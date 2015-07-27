U.S. Olympic Committee kills Boston's bid for 2024 games -NYT

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Olympic Committee nixed Boston’s bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics on Monday, just hours after Mayor Martin Walsh said he would not sign a contract with the organization if it wanted him to do so by the end of the day, the New York Times reported.

Earlier, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said U.S. Olympic officials had “stepped back” from their effort bring the 2024 summer games to Boston in the face of intense public opposition. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Beech)