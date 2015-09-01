FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles City Council votes to pursue bid for 2024 Summer Olympics
September 1, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles City Council votes to pursue bid for 2024 Summer Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to pursue a bid to host the Summer Games in 2024 and potentially become the only city besides London ever to host the Olympics three times.

The resolution adopted by the council allows for the city to negotiate a financial agreement with Olympic officials once Los Angeles is officially proposed as the American host city for the games. (Reporting by Jonathan Tolliver; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)

