FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sturdy quarter likely for financials, but ETF investors cautious
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 9, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Sturdy quarter likely for financials, but ETF investors cautious

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
    NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The financial sector is expected
to be a bright spot for U.S. earnings growth in the third
quarter, but options traders are playing it safe by snapping up
protection against any surprises.
    Market volatility tends to rise during earnings season, and
with several heavyweights reporting next week, investors are
trying to hedge their bets by adding to protective positions in
the options on a key exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the
financials. 
    Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc
 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are due to report
their results.
    Analysts expect the financials sector of the benchmark S&P
500 index to report quarterly earnings growth of 8.5
percent, the third best of all the S&P sectors, according to
Thomson Reuters data. 
    Still, the S&P 500 financials sector has
underperformed the broader market, and has slumped 5.5 percent
this year so far, compared with a 2.2 percent decline in the S&P
500 index. 
    While activity in individual banks' options has been mixed,
traders in the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, appear
to be guarding against further declines.
    "People are using the ETF to help them control their risk
exposure," said Scott Fullman, chief strategist at Revere
Securities Corp.
    "Ahead of the earnings, ahead of disclosures that may be
coming about, you have a lot of people just looking to be
hedged." 
    Traders have been showing a preference for put options on
the XLF, with an increasing level of put-buying since
mid-September. That was when the U.S. Federal Reserve postponed
a highly anticipated interest-rate increase, which would have
been the first such move in nearly a decade, on worries that
sluggish global growth may hurt the U.S. economy and companies.
    Open interest in puts, conveying the right to sell the
shares at a set price in the future, has jumped 13.5 percent
compared with a 16 percent drop in open interest in call
options. 
    Currently, there are 1.28 put contracts active for each open
call contracts, up from 0.95 on Sept. 17, according to data from
options analytics firm Trade Alert.
    Recent negative news from big European banks - such as a
6-billion-euro ($6.78 billion) pretax loss and a possible
dividend cut at Deutsche Bank, along with Credit
Suisse's plans to tap investors for a "substantial"
capital raise - could also be adding to investors' concerns,
Fullman said.  
    The XLF closed Thursday at $23.39. Cantor Fitzgerald
analysts noted recently that volatility in this ETF has been
low, therefore offering an opportunity for investors looking to
hedge against volatile bank results.
    "We continue to believe that global regulation, the opacity
of balance sheets, a flatter yield curve, and lower economic
activity will weigh heavily on multi-national and money center
banks," wrote Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald, in a comment Friday.
    "At $24 in the XLF, we'd be looking to aggressively hedge
out bank exposures."
    Investors have been pulling money from the XLF. Since Sept.
17, the fund has seen outflows of more than $650 million,
largest among the nine S&P sector ETFs.
    Options prices on Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup
, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo & Co
, point to expectations for greater than usual
post-earnings stock price moves.    
    Investors' outlook for the sector may be colored less by
upcoming earnings and more by disappointment relating to the Fed
not lifting rates in September, said Nicholas Colas, chief
market strategist at Convergex in New York.
    "Investors are looking for a steeper yield curve. They were
looking for the Fed to lift off. They were looking for the long
end of the curve to sell off and yields to go higher," he said.
    Banks typically borrow short term and lend longer term, and
benefit from a steeper yield curve, which allows them to borrow
on lower short-term rates and lend on higher long-term rates.

 (Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.