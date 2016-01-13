U.S. options still see gloom for energy, just not as much as before

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Players in the options market have ridden the bearish slide in energy stocks for months, but with oil dipping below $30 a barrel, bearish sentiment is finally waning, if only a bit.

Less than two weeks into the year, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is already down 10 percent, but the options market is painting a picture that is far less grim than six months ago.

While open positions in the energy fund’s options still appear bearish - eight of the 10 largest blocks of open contracts are in protective puts - sentiment is no longer quite so tilted to the negative side.

For every open call contract, there are currently 1.19 open puts, the lowest in 3-1/2 years, and a far cry from June 2014 when there were five puts open for each open call.

The rout in the price of oil has taken a heavy toll on energy stocks and has dragged the energy sector fund down 47 percent over the last year and a half.

The XLE ETF, like many broad-sector ETFs, is frequently used as a hedge against specific long positions, so the reduced action in the options market may be an indication that investors see reduced need for such a hedge.

Another options measure, skew - the difference in cost between downside puts and upside calls - has also fallen, pointing to a drop in demand for protective puts.

While the options are still pricing greater volatility in the downside puts than in the upside calls, it is not to the same extent as last year.

“Overall it reflects investors adjusting their exposures and their need for protection,” said Christopher Jacobson, derivatives strategist at Susquehanna.

“The change could be because of a mix of reasons, including investors who have reduced equity exposure no longer needing to buy protective puts and speculators looking to upside calls as a way to gain limited-risk exposure to a rebound,” he said.

Susquehanna Financial Group is a market maker in the securities of XLE.

But the action in the options market doesn’t suggest investors are getting bullish just yet. For example, sentiment in Exxon Mobil, the largest U.S. energy company by market value, has grown more bearish.

Chesapeake Energy Corp and driller Helmerich & Payne Inc have also seen a pick-up in bearish bets. By contrast, activity in Chevron shows bearishness has remained stagnant.

Brent oil prices fell on Wednesday and U.S. crude pared gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was up 10 cents at $30.54.

Oddly, one place where traders seem to betting on gains is in the options on the United States Oil Fund‘s, the most popular ETF used for tracking the price of crude oil. Traders have been aggressively betting on a rebound in oil for the last three months, with little luck so far.

Open interest in USO calls overtook puts in October and currently there are nearly two calls for each put, close to the highest ever. Since October, the fund’s shares have dropped another 40 percent in sync with the slide in the price of crude oil. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)