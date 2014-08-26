FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. options exchanges hit by system issues
Sections
Featured
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. options exchanges hit by system issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. options exchanges, including all three owned by Nasdaq OMX Group, said on Tuesday that they had problems receiving information from the main option data processor, but that the issue had been resolved.

The system problem was due to an issue with Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA) data, a representative for Nasdaq market operations said.

OPRA is a computer system that sends information on price quotes and last trades that are executed on the exchanges and distributed to brokers and data vendors. OPRA is overseen by a committee made up of all of the exchanges, but is operated by Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s NYSE unit.

NYSE declined to comment on the issue. A glitch in the system last September led to a market-wide halt in options trading. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.