Oregon pension ruling will hurt state, city budgets -Moody's

May 5 (Reuters) - A recent decision by the Oregon Supreme Court overturning cuts to public pensions is a “credit negative” that will hurt the budgets of both the state and its cities, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Tuesday.

Last month, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled that reductions in cost-of-living-adjustments for retirees and current employees passed in 2013 were unconstitutional.

Moody’s said the ruling wiped out roughly $5 billion in pension savings and eliminated ongoing savings already incorporated into state and local budgets, including $131 million, or about 1 percent, of Oregon’s current state budget.

The ruling will also increase pension contribution rates, Moody’s said. The state will have to raise employer contributions to 17.1 percent of payroll from roughly 10.6 percent, starting in 2017, while local governments’ contribution will rise to an average of 16 percent from 11 percent.

“Many of Oregon’s local governments have outsized pension burdens,” Moody’s said.

The ratings agency said its “credit negative” declaration does not connote a rating or outlook change, but rather indicates a distinct event among many credit factors affecting the debt issuer. (Reporting by Tim Reid. Editing by Andre Grenon)