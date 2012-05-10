UPDATE 1-Envelopes marked "anthrax" in Oregon found harmless

(Second letter proved harmless)

By Teresa Carson

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 9 (Reuters) - Federal officials are investigating two envelopes containing a harmless white powder and marked “anthrax” found on Wednesday at a downtown Portland, Oregon, Hilton hotel and at an airport.

Preliminary tests on the envelopes found at the Portland International Airport and the Hilton determined the powder was harmless, according to fire department spokesman Paul Corah. Airport and hotel offices were evacuated, but flight operations at the airport were not disrupted and the hotel was not evacuated, he said.

“There were letters inside both envelopes,” Corah said. “The FBI is evaluating them.” He did not know what was written in the letters.

Earlier in the week, a similar envelope was found in offices of Portland’s Lloyd Center shopping mall. The material in the envelope was harmless. Corah said he did not know if the incidents were related.

He said he did not know if the letters were sent through the U.S. Mail.

Federal Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Beth Anne Steele confirmed that the agency is looking into the incidents.

Last month, a Vancouver, Washington, suspect pleaded not guilty to charges that he sent more than 100 threatening letters containing a harmless substance to members of Congress and the news media in February.

That incident set off the largest postal security scare in the U.S. capital since deadly anthrax-laced letters were discovered by several news organizations and U.S. Senate offices in 2001. Five people were killed and 17 sickened by those letters. (Reporting by Teresa Carson; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Philip Barbara)