Rescued sailboat family returns safely to California aboard Navy ship
April 9, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Rescued sailboat family returns safely to California aboard Navy ship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO, April 9 (Reuters) - A family of four rescued from their sailboat after the youngest of two children became seriously ill at sea returned safely to San Diego on Wednesday aboard the U.S. warship that picked them up in the Pacific over the weekend, a Navy spokeswoman said.

The parents, Eric and Charlotte Kaufman, and their two daughters, 3-year-old Cora and 1-year-old Lyra, left the Navy frigate USS Vandegrift after the ship arrived in port at about 10 a.m. local time and proceeded to their family doctor, according to Lieutenant Lenaya Rotklein of the Third Fleet. (Reporting by Marty Graham; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
