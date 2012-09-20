FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. warns Americans not to travel to Pakistan

September 20, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

U.S. warns Americans not to travel to Pakistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. citizens should avoid travel to Pakistan, the State Department said on Thursday in a fresh warning that follows numerous protests, demonstrations and rallies in Pakistan that U.S. officials said are likely to continue.

The department advised Americans to put off any non-essential travel to the country and “strongly urged” those who are already there to avoid protests and large gatherings.

“The presence of al-Qaida, Taliban elements, and indigenous militant sectarian groups poses a potential danger to U.S. citizens throughout Pakistan,” the State Department said in a statement.

