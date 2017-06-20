MIAMI U.S. federal prosecutors on Tuesday urged
a judge not to allow former Panamanian President Ricardo
Martinelli to go free on bond as he fights extradition to his
home country, saying he is a flight risk.
Attorneys for Martinelli, who has denied Panamanian
prosecutors' accusation that he used public money to spy on more
than 150 political rivals during his 2009-14 term, said he has
lived openly in the United States for the past two years and has
no plans to flee.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres said he is likely to
decide within a week whether to release Martinelli, 65, who is
being held in federal detention in Miami at the request of the
Panamanian government.
U.S. prosecutors have said they are fulfilling a treaty
obligation with Panama in requesting that Martinelli, who was
arrested on June 12, continue to be held.
"His past behavior suggests he would do whatever is
necessary to avoid returning to Panama, including jumping bond
to a third country," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Fels. "He
has a massive amount of wealth that could sustain an escape to a
third country where he and his family could stay in exile for
decades."
Martinelli's attorneys argued their client is the target of
a politically motivated prosecution by his successor, Panamanian
President Juan Carlos Varela.
Martinelli's attorney, Marcus Jimenez, pointed out the
former president was arrested a week before Varela met with U.S.
President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.
He argued Martinelli is being targeted as a result of a
"personal vendetta" by Varela, who was Martinelli's vice
president. Last month, Martinelli said on Twitter that Varela
was going after him to divert attention from his own problems.
"Panama's purported charges against President Martinelli are
legally defective, lack probable cause and are transparently
motivated by politics," the former leader's lawyers said in
their motion seeking bail.
Martinelli's attorneys also said he had already left the
country to seek political asylum in the United States before
charges were brought by Panama.
Martinelli's legal team has submitted a bond proposal for $5
million, GPS monitoring of the former president, keys to his
airplane, two helicopters, and various boats.
(Additional reporting and writing by Bernie Woodall in Fort
Lauderdale, Florida)