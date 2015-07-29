FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles council votes to bar unlicensed vending in parks
#U.S. Legal News
July 29, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles council votes to bar unlicensed vending in parks

Alex Dobuzinskis

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Unlicensed vendors, many of whom are unauthorized immigrants, would be barred from Los Angeles parks under a law that won preliminary approval from city leaders on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles City Council voted 12-3 to approve the measure, which must return in a week for a final vote, said Ian Thompson, a spokesman for councilman Paul Krekorian.

The measure is expected to affect the livelihoods of thousands of unlicensed vendors who sell everything from ice cream and toys to trinkets and clothing. In recent years, many have moved to parks to escape harsher enforcement on city sidewalks.

In 2005, officials suspended a city rule against unlicensed park vending because of litigation against the city challenging rules in the Venice Beach area, where the city has allowed street vendors to sell only works of art or free expression.

But officials say later court rulings in their favor over sales at Venice Beach, where a famous boardwalk full of street performers and artist stalls draws tourists from around the globe, gave the city a legal basis to re-apply the ban in parks.

Residents have complained that vendors in parks clutter pathways and green spaces, while advocates say the city should allow them to earn a living.

At least half the city’s estimated 50,000 vendors, a figure that includes those on sidewalks, are unauthorized immigrants, Janet Favela, an organizer with the Los Angeles Street Vendor Campaign, said last month.

The measure also would prohibit unlicensed commercial activity in parks ranging from workout classes to pony rides.

Officials have said such activities leave the city open to potential litigation in the event of a mishap.

