Don't cry to us about standard essential patent fees - DOJ official

(Reuters) - The Justice Department’s top antitrust enforcer took a tough line on Friday on companies who complain to the government about expensive licensing demands, saying they should not cry to the department unless there is real evidence of wrongdoing.

The remarks rise from complaints by some tech companies that they are being sued for infringing standard essential patents (SEPs), which are supposed to be licensed broadly and cheaply, or they are charged outrageous royalty rates. SEPs are critical patents which ensure interoperability.

