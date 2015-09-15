Don't cry to us about commercial patent fees - DOJ official

(Reuters) - The Justice Department’s top antitrust enforcer took a tough line on Friday on companies which complain to the government about expensive licensing demands in ordinary commercial disputes, saying they should not cry to the department unless there is real evidence of wrongdoing.

But, Bill Baer, head of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, indicated he was concerned by complaints by some tech companies that they are being sued for infringing standard essential patents (SEPs), which are supposed to be licensed broadly and cheaply, or they are charged outrageous royalty rates. SEPs are critical patents which ensure interoperability.

