Obama nominee to head patent office pledges to tackle backlog, better manage examiners

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s nominee to head the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office pledged on Wednesday to tackle a backlog of unexamined patents and push forward with plans to improve patent quality though no confirmation vote is expected this year.

Michelle Lee, acting director of the USPTO, told lawmakers the agency would continue increasing the number of examiners after hiring 1,000 this year, and press on with a process that allows anyone to ask that a patent be declared invalid.

Senator Charles Grassley, incoming chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said in opening remarks that he expected the Senate would not vote on the nominations this year and that incoming committee members may also have questions for Lee.

“I would hope this means that we could do this in January,” responded Senator Patrick Leahy, the current Democratic chairman.

“It’s a reasonable request,” responded Grassley.

The USPTO has been without a permanent director since February 2013.

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, also pressed Lee on a report by the Commerce Department inspector general that criticized the USPTO for failing to punish examiners who claimed to be working from home when they were not.

“My senior leadership team and I take the allegations in the report very seriously,” said Lee.

The report covered 2009 to 2013, according to the memo issued when it was completed in July 2014.

Lee, who became acting head of the agency in January 2014, said she wanted “to make sure that we have a telework program that is the gold standard.”

The USPTO had previously tightened supervision of its 8,600 patent examiners, many of whom work from home, by, for example, requiring them to be available electronically when they are on duty.

The USPTO has been under fire for approving what some say are weak patents, which critics say led to frivolous litigation.

As of October 2014, the office had a backlog of 610,000 unexamined patents. It takes about 27 months for the USPTO to either issue a patent or reject an application, according to the USPTO website.

Lee founded the U.S. patent office’s Silicon Valley outpost, and is a former deputy general counsel and head of patent strategy at Google. She is also a veteran of the law firm Fenwick and West and has degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as a law degree from Stanford.