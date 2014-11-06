FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FTC settles first case in crackdown on 'patent trolls'
November 6, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FTC settles first case in crackdown on 'patent trolls'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has for the first time taken action against a patent assertion entity (PAE) under its consumer protection authority, the agency said on Thursday.

The FTC said MPHJ Technology Investments LLC had agreed to settle charges that they used deceptive sales claims and phony legal threats in letters that accused thousands of small businesses of patent infringement.

PAEs, often known as patent trolls, are companies that obtain patent rights and try to generate revenue by licensing to or litigating against those who are or may be using patented technology.

In its complaint, the commission said MPHJ bought patents relating to network computer scanning technology, and then told businesses that they were likely infringing the patents and should purchase a license. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey)

