WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Former Google Inc. executive Michelle Lee has been named deputy director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and will run the agency until a new director is named, the USPTO said on Wednesday.

Lee is a former deputy general counsel and head of patents and patent strategy at the search engine giant.

Currently head of the U.S. patent office’s Silicon Valley outpost, Lee begins her new role on Jan. 13.