Patriarch Partners files bankruptcy petition for Zohar I
November 23, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

Patriarch Partners files bankruptcy petition for Zohar I

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Patriarch Partners LLC said on Sunday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for Zohar I to protect against efforts by MBIA Inc and MBIA Insurance Corp to obtain its assets.

“We believe the Chapter 11 process now presents the best way for Zohar I to restructure its finances while preserving the value of the portfolio companies it owns on behalf of its key stakeholders,” Patriarch Chief Executive Officer Lynne Tilton said in a statement.

Patriarch is Zohar I’s largest creditor, holding $286.5 million of its notes, the statement said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Paul Simao)

