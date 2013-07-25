FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL player's alleged murder victim had keys to car rented by player
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 25, 2013 / 8:29 PM / in 4 years

NFL player's alleged murder victim had keys to car rented by player

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATTLEBORO, Mass., July 25 (Reuters) - The body of a man that former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is accused of murdering last month was found with the keys to a black Chevrolet Suburban that Hernandez had rented, according to court papers released on Thursday.

The victim, semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, was discovered on June 17 in an industrial area not far from Hernandez’ North Attleborough home. His cell phone contained messages exchanged with Hernandez the night of Lloyd’s death.

Authorities on Thursday released about 100 pages of heavily redacted search warrants and affidavits related to their investigation of Lloyd’s death.

Hernandez was cut from the National Football League team on June 26, shortly after police arrested him on charges that he orchestrated the execution-style murder.

The former tight end has pleaded not guilty to six criminal counts including murder and weapons charges tied to Lloyd’s death last month. (Editing by Scott Malone)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
