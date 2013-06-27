FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut arrests man in case of ex-NFL player facing murder charge
June 27, 2013

Connecticut arrests man in case of ex-NFL player facing murder charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Connecticut officials said on Thursday that they have arrested and charged a man in the investigation of a murder charge against former National Football League player Aaron Hernandez.

The man, Carlos Ortiz, 27, was charged as a fugitive from justice on Wednesday after his arrest.

Connecticut prosecutor Brian Preleski said state officials had been working with Massachusetts police and prosecutors in investigating the death of Odin Lloyd, whose body was found in North Attleborough, Massachusetts on June 17.

Hernandez, a tight end who was fired by the New England Patriots within hours of his arrest in Massachusetts on Wednesday, was charged with the murder of Lloyd during his initial court appearance. His lawyer entered a plea of not guilty. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
