FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Connecticut man held in murder case against ex-NFL player
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 27, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Connecticut man held in murder case against ex-NFL player

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on murder)

By Scott Malone

BOSTON, June 27 (Reuters) - A Connecticut man has been arrested and charged as a fugitive in the investigation of murder and firearms charges against former National Football League player Aaron Hernandez, a prosecutor said on Thursday.

Connecticut prosecutor Brian Preleski identified the man as Carlos Ortiz, 27, of Bristol, Connecticut. A statement said he was being held in the investigation of the shooting death of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, a friend of Hernandez. Lloyd’s body was found in North Attleborough, Massachusetts on June 17 in an industrial park near Hernandez’s house.

Hernandez, a rising star tight end who was fired by the New England Patriots within hours of his arrest in Massachusetts on Wednesday, was charged with the murder of Lloyd during his initial court appearance.

His lawyer entered a plea of not guilty and called the prosecution’s case - based on surveillance videos and cell phone records - circumstantial. Hernandez, 23, was ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors in Massachusetts on Wednesday said that Hernandez, along with two friends, had picked Lloyd up at his Boston home and driven him to a North Attleborough industrial park where Hernandez shot Lloyd five times with a high-powered handgun.

Prosecutors said Hernandez and Lloyd had argued a few nights before Lloyd’s death when they went to a Boston nightclub together and Lloyd spoke with people that Hernandez said he “had trouble with.” (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.