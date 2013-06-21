FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2013 / 8:54 PM / 4 years ago

Food Network will not renew cooking star Paula Deen's contract - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA, June 21 (Reuters) - The Food Network said on Friday it would not renew U.S. celebrity chef Paula Deen’s contract when it expires at the end of June, following revelations that the cooking star admitted to using a racial slur in the past.

Deen, who is being sued for racial discrimination and has admitted during a legal deposition to using the slur, apologized on Friday for “the wrong that I’ve done” and begged for forgiveness.

Deen, who has two popular shows on The Food Network featuring Southern cooking, made her statement in a video that was released after she failed to make a scheduled appearance on the NBC morning TV show “Today” to discuss the issue. (Reporting by David Beasley; Writing by Colleen Jenkins)

