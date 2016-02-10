FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to indict racecar driver over payday lending scheme- source
#Funds News
February 10, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. to indict racecar driver over payday lending scheme- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A professional racecar driver is expected to be criminally charged on Wednesday after U.S. regulators previously accused him of engaging in a massive scheme to deceive payday lending customers, a person familiar with the matter said.

Scott Tucker, who competes on U.S. and European circuits, is expected to be charged in an indictment filed in Manhattan federal court following an investigation related to payday lending entities authorities said he controlled, including AMG Services Inc, the person said.

The indictment follows a related lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission seeking $1.32 billion from Tucker and the estate of his deceased brother, a sum it said equalled what consumers paid beyond the disclosed cost of their loans.

A lawyer for Tucker did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
