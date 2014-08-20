CORRECTED-Peanut and almond butters recalled for possible salmonella

(Changes paragraphs 1 and 3 to clarify that only almond butter sold by Trader Joe’s was recalled, not peanut butter)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - A natural food company is voluntarily recalling certain peanut butters and almond butters because government testing found they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The company, nSpired Natural Foods Inc., a subsidiary of Hain Celestial Group, has received four reports of illness that may be associated with the products, according to a news release dated Tuesday. The recall was begun after routine U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing found a potential contamination risk.

The recalled brands include Arrowhead Mills peanut butters and MaraNatha almond and peanut butters, as well as some private-label almond butter brands, including raw almond butter sold by Trader Joe‘s, roasted almond butter sold by Whole Foods, and almond butter sold by Kroger and Safeway.

The products were distributed across the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and Dominican Republic, and were available for purchase on the Internet, the company said.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea and can be particularly dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. An FDA spokeswoman had no additional information on Wednesday.

A complete list of affected nut butters is available at www.fda.gov. The recalled brands have “best by” dates ranging from December 2014 through July 2015.

The company urged consumers to dispose of the product and its container and call 1-800-937-7008 for a refund or replacement. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Dan Grebler)