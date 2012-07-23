Penn State says accepts NCAA punishment, fine

July 23 (Reuters) - Penn State University President Rodney Erickson said on Monday the university accepted punitive measures imposed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, including a $60 million fine that he said he hoped would help provide “hope and healing” to the victims of Jerry Sandusky.

Erickson said the university would pay $12 million a year for the next five years to create a special endowment to fund programs for detection, prevention and treatment of child abuse.

“It is important to know we are entering a new chapter at Penn State and making necessary changes,” Erickson said in a statement. “We must create a culture in which people are not afraid to speak up, management is not compartmentalized, all are expected to demonstrate the highest ethical standards, and the operating philosophy is open, collegial, and collaborative.”

In June, Sandusky, a former assistant football coach at Penn State, was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys over a period of 15 years. This month, former FBI director Louis Freeh released a report that criticized longtime head football coach Joe Paterno for his role in protecting Sandusky, and the school’s image, at the expense of Sandusky’s young victims. (Editing by David Brunnstrom)