Key witness in Sandusky sex abuse case sues Penn State
October 2, 2012 / 9:17 PM / in 5 years

Key witness in Sandusky sex abuse case sues Penn State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - A key witness in the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal filed a whistleblower suit against Pennsylvania State University on Tuesday.

Mike McQueary, a former Penn State assistant football coach who said he saw one of the attacks, filed the civil suit in Centre County Court, according to the court’s website.

Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, was convicted in June on 45 counts of child molestation. Sentencing is set for Oct. 9.

McQueary testified that he saw Sandusky raping a boy in a football locker room in 2001 and told head coach Joe Paterno about it. Other university officials were informed of the incident but it was never reported to authorities.

McQueary lost his job as assistant coach after charges were filed against Sandusky last year. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jackie Frank)

