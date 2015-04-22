FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pennsylvania picks bond counsel through bidding for first time
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Pennsylvania picks bond counsel through bidding for first time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - The Pennsylvania Treasury said on Wednesday it will save 36 percent on bond counsel services because it selected a law firm through a competitive bidding process for the first time.

The department, which issues general obligation bonds about twice a year, “did not select bond counsel simply based on relationships,” Acting Pennsylvania Treasurer Christopher Craig told Reuters by telephone. “We applied very objective criteria involving experience, competencies and cost.”

The Treasury selected the Philadelphia-based firm Saul Ewing as bond counsel for its next GO deal, expected by the end of the fiscal year, to refinance existing debt and fund transportation projects and capital improvements.

Some other states and authorities already use competitive bidding to select bond counsel, as recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association.

When Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf took office in January, he called for more bidding of legal services, Craig said. Treasury, an independent state department, determined there is “value in doing it, particularly for this type of transactional work,” Craig said.

Based on the Treasury’s prior formula, the same services that will now cost about $85,000 would have cost about $131,000, he said.

Saul Ewing, which has also served as bond counsel in the past, was among 25 firms prequalified to bid, 17 of which submitted responses. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.