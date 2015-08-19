'Silence of the Lambs' house, sans dungeon, for sale in Pennsylvania

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A Pennsylvania house that portrayed the lair of a serial killer who raises insects and makes a suit out of human skin in the thriller “The Silence of the Lambs” just hit the market.

The house featured in the Academy Award-winning film as the residence of a psychopathic criminal known as Buffalo Bill is located in a Pittsburgh suburb and listed for $300,000.

The 1991 movie is about how young FBI trainee Clarice Starling, played by Jodie Foster, works to track down the killer with the help of a brilliant and psychotic cannibal, Hannibal Lecter, played by Anthony Hopkins.

It won five Oscars, including best picture. Foster and Hopkins took home best actress and best actor awards.

In the film, the three-story Victorian is spooky and moth-ridden with a dungeon where Buffalo Bill, played by Ted Levine, keeps the young women he abducts. He harvests the moths to place in the throats of his dead victims.

It is also the scene of a climactic showdown between Starling and Buffalo Bill.

In real life, the house is bright and cheery with flowery wallpaper and a swimming pool, but it lacks a dungeon.

It belongs to Scott and Barbara Lloyd, both 63, who put it on the market on Sunday after buying it nearly four decades ago, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported. They were married in the home’s foyer.

A location scout knocked on the couple’s door out of the blue and they agreed to allow filming, they told the newspaper. It took production crews six weeks to prepare the home.

The Lloyds, who have a framed promotional poster for the movie in their home office, told the Tribune-Review they wanted to downsize. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Walsh)