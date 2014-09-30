FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. public pensions' investment gains grow in Q2
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 30, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. public pensions' investment gains grow in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. public pensions funds earned $129.4 billion on investments in the second quarter, a nearly 77 percent increase over the prior quarter’s modest gains, according to U.S. Census data released on Tuesday.

The returns helped boost cash and security holdings for the 100 largest public employee retirement systems by 4.6 percent compared to the 2014 first quarter and 14.3 percent compared to the same period last year, to nearly $3.37 trillion altogether.

Of the asset classes surveyed by the Census, federal government securities posted the biggest percentage gain in the quarter, with an increase of 12.4 percent to $307.8 billion.

Year over year, those securities increased 16 percent, the data showed, though they make up less than a 10th of major public pensions’ holdings.

Corporate stocks and bonds both saw increases compared to the 2014 first quarter, while international securities declined slightly.

Despite recent gains and the huge returns from 2013’s stock market rally, public pensions are still facing massive unfunded liabilities.

The future shortfall has tripled to $2 trillion in less than a decade, Moody’s Investors said in a report last week. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.