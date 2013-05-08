FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Second New York City pension fund unloads gun companies' stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - A second New York City pension fund has sold its holdings in firearms manufacturers, following a similar decision by the city’s teachers retirement system in response to last year’s school shootings in Connecticut, the city’s top financial officer said on Wednesday.

The $45.7 billion New York City Employees’ Retirement System divested its $16.3 million holdings in Alliant Techsystems Inc , Olin Corp, Sturm Ruger & Co, Smith & Wesson Holding Corp and Forjas Taurus SA.

“Our city’s employees do not want their pension dollars supporting companies whose products tear apart families and shatter communities,” Comptroller John Liu said in a statement.

