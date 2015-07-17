FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finra says Labor Dept. fiduciary rule will confuse industry
#Funds News
July 17, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Finra says Labor Dept. fiduciary rule will confuse industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on Friday that a proposal by the Department of Labor to rein in conflicts by brokers who offer retirement advice will confuse the industry.

Citing a lack of clarity, FINRA said in an official comment letter on the proposal: “These ambiguities will necessitate interpretive guidance on a wide array of issues, which the Preamble does not provide.”

“This fractured approach will confuse retirement investors, financial institutions, and advisers,” it said. (Reporting by Sarah Lynch and Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)

