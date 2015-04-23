Pentagon says evicted Russian hackers who penetrated network

PALO ALTO, California, April 23 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday disclosed a cyber intrusion by Russian hackers who accessed an unclassified U.S. military network this year, in an episode Defense Secretary Ash Carter said showed the growing threat and improving U.S. ability to respond.

“They’d discovered an old vulnerability in one of our legacy networks that hadn’t been patched,” Carter said in prepared remarks to Stanford University, adding the Pentagon managed to rapidly kick the hackers off the network. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu)