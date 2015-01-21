FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2015 / 7:23 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Air Force to re-evaluate bids in long-range radar contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday confirmed it would re-evaluate bids received for a new long-rage radar system, resolving protests filed by Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman about a contract won by Raytheon in October.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed it will open a new round of discussion with bidders on technical evaluations and pricing analysis in a re-evaluation of bids that may take about four months. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)

