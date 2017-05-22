By Mike Stone
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 21 The U.S. Department of
Defense is assessing its ability to recruit transgender people
as soon as 1 July, according to a memo signed by a top Pentagon
official and seen by Reuters.
The Pentagon ended its ban on openly transgender people
serving in the U.S. military last year under Defense Secretary
Ash Carter. That repeal was one of the last barriers to serving
in the military, and came after a 2011 decision to end the U.S.
military's ban on openly gay and lesbian people
serving.
Each military branch was instructed to examine their
"readiness to begin assessing transgender applicants into
military service on July 1, 2017."
In the memo, dated 8 May, Defense Secretary Robert Work
instructed chiefs of each military branch and service
secretaries to submit their reports by 31 May.
A Pentagon spokesperson did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)